    Panthers' Updated Depth Chart, 2021 NFL Draft Picks After Bridgewater Trade

    Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saint Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
    With the 2021 NFL draft only one day away, the Carolina Panthers might be in need of a quarterback to back up Sam Darnold

    The Panthers announced Wednesday they traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick (No. 191). Bridgewater's departure leaves P.J. Walker or Will Grier as the next man up should something happen to Darnold.

               

    Panthers Offensive Depth Chart

    QB: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Will Grier

    RB: Christian McCaffreyTrenton Cannon

    WR 1: DJ Moore

    WR 2: Robby Anderson

    WR 3: David Moore, Brandon Zylstra

    TE: Ian Thomas, Dan Arnold

    LT: Greg Little, Cameron Erving

    LG: Dennis Daley, Mike Horton

    C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

    RG: Pat Elflein, John Miller

    RT: Taylor Moton, Trenton Scott

    The transaction also leaves Carolina with eight picks in the draft.

    • Round 1: No. 8
    • Round 2: No. 39
    • Round 3: No. 73 
    • Round 4: No. 113
    • Round 5: No. 151
    • Round 6: No. 191
    • Round 6: No. 193
    • Round 6: No. 222

                  

    The B/R NFL Scouting Department had Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell off the board to Carolina in its first-round mock draft. That might change with Bridgewater now gone.

    The Panthers (+300) are now the co-favorites with the New England Patriots on DraftKings Sportsbook to land Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

    Carolina sent a sixth-round pick and 2022 second- and fourth-rounders to the New York Jets to get Darnold. While that's not a king's ransom, it would be a steep price to pay if the team turned right around and took a quarterback at No. 8.

    The Athletic's Joseph Person wrote Wednesday how some inside the Panthers "see Fields as a generational talent and think the team should keep taking big swings at the position." 

    At the very least, head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer could look to reinforce its depth under center on Day 2 or 3.

    Walker threw for 368 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in four appearances in 2020, while Grier struggled as one of Cam Newton's replacements in 2019, going 28-of-52 for 228 yards and four interceptions in two starts.

    Grier, a third-round pick in 2019, is also a holdover from the previous coaching and front-office regime, so Rhule and Fitterer may not be overly committed to the 26-year-old.

                  

