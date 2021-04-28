    Broncos Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater Trade Won't Keep Denver from Drafting QB

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
    Brian Blanco/Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos reportedly could remain in the market for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, which starts Thursday night, despite trading a sixth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers to acquire veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported details of the deal and the Broncos' plans:

    Denver, which owns the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, currently has four quarterbacks on its roster: Bridgewater, incumbent starter Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien.

    The Broncos still have little long-term certainty at the NFL's most important position, though. Bridgewater and Driskel are unrestricted free agents after the 2021 season, Rypien will be a restricted free agent next offseason and Lock has two years left on his deal.

    Lock looked like a potential solution with some promising performances late in his 2019 rookie campaign, highlighted by a three-touchdown game in a win over the Houston Texans, but he struggled in 2020 with 16 TDs and 15 interceptions.

    Bridgewater figures to compete with Lock for the starting job should the depth chart remain the same, but it sounds like a quarterback remains a possibility at No. 9 despite the predraft deal.

    It's hard to forecast which of the top QB prospects, if any, will be available by the time Denver is on the clock.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is a virtual lock to go first to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and BYU's Zach Wilson is the expected choice of the New York Jets at No. 2.

    The San Francisco 49ers are likely to take a quarterback at No. 3, and now the Panthers at No. 8 are firmly in the market for a field general despite the acquisition of Sam Darnold earlier in the offseason. The Atlanta Falcons (No. 4) may also seek an heir apparent for Matt Ryan.

    Add in the possibility of teams trading up and there's no guarantee any of those five coveted quarterbacks will still be an option for the Broncos at the back end of the top 10.

    If Denver goes a different direction in the first round, perhaps a prospect to help a defense that ranked 21st in yards allowed last season, a quarterback is a definite possibility in the middle rounds.

    Related

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar

      Why Baltimore should use their first-round pick on an elite WR if they want to unlock Jackson's true potential📲

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos' Updated Depth Chart, Draft Picks

      Broncos' Updated Depth Chart, Draft Picks
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Broncos' Updated Depth Chart, Draft Picks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater

      Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver for sixth-round draft pick

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report