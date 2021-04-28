Drew McIntyre Talks Tyson Fury; Zayn on Mayweather vs. Paul; Booker T-New Day

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

McIntyre Says Fury is 'Stalking' Him

There has long been speculation regarding a potential match between former WWE champion Drew McIntyre and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, and McIntyre continued to play up to it this week.

In an interview with The Big Issue, McIntyre said:

"Tyson Fury is stalking me. It's the most bizarre sentence. I'd wake up every day and I've got another message on social media from Tyson Fury. Maybe I should answer him."

Fury and McIntyre had some back-and-forths on Twitter after Fury made his in-ring debut for WWE at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, beating Braun Strowman by count-out.

There was apparently a strategy behind what they were doing, as Fury told Behind The Gloves (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) in March that the original plan was for him to face McIntyre at a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom last year.

It never came to fruition, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there are no guarantees, McIntyre is confident that a match against Fury will still happen at some point:

"When I'm able to win back my WWE title we'll fly back home, get an open-top bus at the top of Scotland. I'm going to make my way down Scotland, [and have a] big celebration all the way down into England. Get to Fury's house, set ourselves up a little match.

"It's going to happen. The thing is, he has a genuine love for wrestling and he's such an entertainer, he gets it. I know we could do some fun business together. Probably some kind of Battle of Britain would be the theme."

Fury is among the biggest stars in combat sports right now, so putting him in a match against one of its own top stars would be a major coup for WWE.

For now, Fury is focused on potentially finalizing a heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua, which would be one of the biggest heavyweight fights in years.

If it happens and Fury wins, it would automatically make McIntyre vs. Fury in WWE an even bigger deal.

Zayn Teases a 'Run-In' During Mayweather vs. Paul

YouTube sensation Logan Paul was present for Sami Zayn's match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37, and Zayn may be looking to return the favor.

It was announced Tuesday that Paul will face undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition fight in Miami, Florida, on June 6.

ESPN MMA reporter Ariel Helwani mentioned the possibility of Zayn being invited to the fight, and Zayn responded with the following:

The Zayn vs. Owens storyline leading up to WrestleMania saw Zayn putting together a documentary about his perception that WWE was conspiring against him. In order to get more eyes on it, Zayn reached out to Paul.

That resulted in Paul appearing on SmackDown for the red carpet trailer reveal, and he accepted an invitation from Zayn to appear at WrestleMania.

Paul was ringside for the match, which was won by Owens. Paul raised KO's hand after the match, which didn't sit well with Zayn, but it was Owens who got the last laugh by taking out Paul with a Stunner.

Zayn has been quite sour about how things went between him and Paul ever since, suggesting that the door may be left open for a future program or match between them.

Although it is unlikely, having Zayn turn up at Mayweather vs. Paul would be incredible exposure for WWE and a great way to set the stage for an eventual match.

Booker Questions How Much Longer New Day Has

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T offered up a somewhat controversial opinion this week when he suggested that New Day may be reaching the end of the line as an act.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Booker said the following about the decorated tag team:

"My thing is this that, I just don't know where the New Day goes. Big E is on an island of his own on SmackDown over there. Big E is trying to break out. Xavier Woods is in singles competition. Kofi Kingston—Kofi's had a hell of a run. Kofi's been there 13 or 14 years. He's been around a minute. I'm just wondering how much mileage is left in New Day, and I don't think it's much. Let's just say that."

New Day has been a team since 2014, and during that time it has become one of the most decorated and successful teams in WWE history.

New Day is 11-time Tag Team champions, plus Kofi won the WWE Championship while New Day was still a trio along with Woods and Big E.

A huge change was made to New Day last year when Kofi and Woods were moved to Raw, while Big E remained on SmackDown. Big E has enjoyed some success on his own, as he held the Intercontinental Championship before dropping it to Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37.

Kingston and Woods have continued to carry the New Day flag on Raw, holding the Raw Tag Team Championships on a couple of occasions.

They dropped the titles to AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania, but they figure to be back in the hunt again soon.

There isn't necessarily anything left for New Day to accomplish, but Kingston and Woods are still entertaining as a duo, so there is little reason to stray from the status quo.

New Day's biggest issue is that WWE often doesn't place much emphasis on the tag team division, but with Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders and the newly formed team of Randy Orton and Riddle on Raw, the tag division finally seems to be heating up, which could be precisely what Kofi and Woods need to remain relevant.

