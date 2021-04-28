NHL Playoff Standings 2021: Latest Picture, Projected Bracket and Races to Watch

0 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

There were 16 spots up for grabs in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and six of them have now been secured. However, there are still two divisions in which no teams have yet to clinch a postseason berth.

So far, the teams that have clinched its trips to the playoffs have all come from the Central and West Divisions. In the Central, the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning (the defending Stanley Cup champions) are all in. In the West, the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild have secured spots.

Because the divisions were realigned for the 2020-21 season, which is being played amid the coronavirus pandemic, the playoff format has been tweaked. There will be four teams from each division that reach the postseason, and the first two rounds of the playoffs will feature only matchups between division teams (just has been the case throughout the regular season).

There's no traditional Eastern Conference and Western Conference, so this could lead to a Stanley Cup Finals matchup between two teams that are typically in the same conference in a normal season.

Here's a look at the current NHL playoff picture, along with some key races to watch down the stretch.