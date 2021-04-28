Giants' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

The New York Giants are one of the teams picking outside the top 10 of the 2021 NFL draft that could go in a few different directions.

The current mold of the roster allows them to have some flexibility when using the No. 11 pick on Thursday.

New York's brass could opt to add another wide receiver for Daniel Jones to work with after it landed Kenny Golladay in free agency.

The Giants may also try to reinforce the protection around their young quarterback by targeting one of the top offensive tackles.

If the Giants land an offensive player, they would extend their run to five years of selecting someone on that side of the ball first.

Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley, Jones and Andrew Thomas were chosen in the last four first rounds.