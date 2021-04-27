Terrence Clarke Honored by Celtics with Video Tribute Before Game vs. Thunder

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics honored Terrence Clarke with a moment of silence prior to Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder:

The Boston native died following a car crash in Los Angeles at 19 years old. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed as much to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke. He was an incredible, hard-working young man. He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams. Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Clarke developed relationships with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and even worked out with the Celtics stars as he worked toward his own NBA dreams.

A number of Celtics players shared tributes of the former Kentucky Wildcats player following his death:

Clarke was a McDonald's All-American in high school and 5-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He played one season with Kentucky before declaring for the NBA draft.