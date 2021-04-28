Broncos' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

The Denver Broncos are at a crossroads when it comes to the quarterback who was supposed to lead them back to the top of the AFC West.

Drew Lock, the 2019 second-round pick, has not worked out the way Denver would have hoped, and the team is now in a position to select a new starting quarterback with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Denver's draft strategy will be at the mercy of what happens with the first three picks, though. The San Francisco 49ers' decision at No. 3 could alter which direction the Broncos go.

If the Broncos favor one of Mac Jones, Trey Lance or Justin Fields above the other two and they are chosen at No. 3, they could opt to add more protection or weapons around Lock, as they did in the 2020 draft.

In that scenario, Denver could go after offensive line help or even look to defense to find a long-term successor to Von Miller.