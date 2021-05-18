WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 18

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 18May 18, 2021
WWE NXT has not held back on giving big title matches every single week, and the May 18 edition was no different. Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against "The Colossal" Bronson Reed in a steel cage match.
The Way has taken over the black-and-gold brand, but certain stars have been the a thorn in the group's side. The Colossal One is certainly a problem for Johnny Wrestling, and Gargano was not looking forward to being trapped with the big man.
The other big match promised for the night was the rematch of Zoey Stark and Toni Storm. At NXT TakeOver; Stand & Deliver, Stark pulled out an upset victory. This time, she wanted to prove she was always on Storm's level with a clear decisive win.
"The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase has decided to come to NXT after tormenting Cameron Grimes for months. It was unclear what he wanted specifically, but Grimes was certain to listen closely.
Pete Dunne has made his desire to be NXT champion abundantly clear. Arash Markazi interview The Bruiserweight about his past, present and future plans for NXT.
This week's NXT left much a mystery to be revealed throughout the night, though there was no doubt that the main event had every intention of stealing the show.
Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm
Zoey Stark sent Toni Storm reeling early until the former NXT UK women's champion threw her hard into the steel steps. From there, Storm began to beat down the NXT newcomer. Stark landed elbows on the back and neck of Storm that nearly set up a stolen win thanks to a series of pinning combinations.
The former champion responded with the Storm Zero that took a shocking nearfall only. In frustration, she pulled out a bold new finishing maneuver, a modified brainbuster, to take an emphatic win.
The lights went out as Storm was trying to celebrate. Franky Monet arrived to promote her debut next week.
Result
Storm def. Stark by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This match did far more than expected. After months of falling short, Storm introduced a new finisher that allowed her to finally get back in the win column. The action was fast and physical, allowing both to shine throughout.
While Stark is clearly a standout, her opponent needed this victory so much more to remain a star in NXT. The former champion has not looked like the dominant star she once was until now.
Her new finisher can be the opening for Storm to rebuild herself as a title contender. She has the talent to challenge just about anyone. She just needs to pick up more victories. There may be a third match between these two women, and the winner will be in line for a golden opportunity.
Prime Target for Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor
Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell took a spa day to enjoy their championship reign. Hartwell agreed with LeRae that Dexter Lumis was a freak and not right for her, hurting The Tortured Artist who had taken over her massage.
Prime Target focused on the rivalry of Karrion Kross and Finn Balor. Analysts questioned if The Prince was truly ready for The Herald of Doomsday, but Balor was confident that he could make his opponent snap and take advantage.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This vignette put more hype behind Kross vs. Balor than the first match had. Paul Heyman, Pat McAfee and Jimmy Smith all made clear how big this match is. It gave a legitimacy to the whole presentation of a contest that has an obvious winner.
The Prince particularly benefited here as he has plenty of hype behind that will go past losing to The Herald of Doomsday. He can begin putting new challengers in quality matches beyond the NXT Championship.
Cameron Grimes vs. Jake Atlas
Cameron Grimes told Jake Atlas to park his car like a valet. In response, Atlas taunted Grimes about "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. Before their match, Grimes showed a video making fun of DiBiase's worst moments in his career.
The Technical Savage took too long to taunt in this match and was met by Atlas's most physical offense. A bicycle kick and clothesline nearly allowed Atlas to steal the victory. Grimes responded with a Spanish fly that set up the Cave-In.
However, before Grimes could go for the run, The Million Dollar Man hit the ring. He distracted The Technical Savage, allowing Atlas to stack up Grimes for the three. Grimes ran out to catch DiBiase, but The Million Dollar Man got in his limo too quickly, reminding the young star he was "no Million Dollar Man".
Result
Atlas def. Grimes by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Atlas is one of the rare stars in NXT that have rarely been used well. However, the black-and-gold brand does trust him. This was a nice moment to give him. Grimes has enough credibility that beating him matters for a star that cannot catch many breaks.
Grimes vs. DiBiase has evolved more than expected. At the start, it just seemed like a silly one-off joke. Now, it seems like there has to be a payoff. Will DiBiase truly crown Grimes as the next Million Dollar Man or choose someone else?