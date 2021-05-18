WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 18

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT has not held back on giving big title matches every single week, and the May 18 edition was no different. Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against "The Colossal" Bronson Reed in a steel cage match.

The Way has taken over the black-and-gold brand, but certain stars have been the a thorn in the group's side. The Colossal One is certainly a problem for Johnny Wrestling, and Gargano was not looking forward to being trapped with the big man.

The other big match promised for the night was the rematch of Zoey Stark and Toni Storm. At NXT TakeOver; Stand & Deliver, Stark pulled out an upset victory. This time, she wanted to prove she was always on Storm's level with a clear decisive win.

"The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase has decided to come to NXT after tormenting Cameron Grimes for months. It was unclear what he wanted specifically, but Grimes was certain to listen closely.

Pete Dunne has made his desire to be NXT champion abundantly clear. Arash Markazi interview The Bruiserweight about his past, present and future plans for NXT.

This week's NXT left much a mystery to be revealed throughout the night, though there was no doubt that the main event had every intention of stealing the show.