WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 11

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

NXT set a massive card for May 11. Nearly every NXT champion would compete against top competition that could truly put an end to their title run.

Mercedes Martinez has been waiting for an opportunity for months. The veteran returned to NXT with a purpose that could be fulfilled when she fought Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Karrion Kross was not putting his title on the line, but he was glad to compete against Austin Theory. Feeling honestly disrespected by The Way, the NXT champion promised to hurt Theory while Johnny Gargano watched the carnage.

Kushida ended one of the most dominant runs by an NXT cruiserweight champion since the title's inception. Santos Escobar has struggled to get over that loss. The two would finally fight again with the likelihood of both Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde staying close to the former champion.

MSK gladly take on all comers. This show was no different as Wes Lee and Nash Carter put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Breezango, former champions with aspirations of returning to the top.

Kyle O'Reilly has never backed down from a fight. In fact, he runs straight into them. After Pete Dunne got in his way last week, KOR got in the face of Dunne's friend Oney Lorcan, demanding a match that was confirmed before the show.

This show was jam-packed to the point of rivaling a TakeOver card. Anything could happen, but the clearest promise was two hours of great wrestling.