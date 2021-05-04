WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 4

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has always held the simple promise that a great rivalry will eventually grow brutal, and the May 4 edition of NXT promised the intense end of two important rivalries.

Candice LeRae has long sought her first opportunity to hold NXT gold. The NXT Women's Tag Team Championships have eluded her, but she was given one more chance alongside Indi Hartwell to topple Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in a Street Fight.

Leon Ruff made his mark last year with a shocking upset win over Johnny Gargano. That single victory has haunted him since, leading to a rivalry with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who has felt entitled to the opportunity Ruff is given. Swerve and Ruff looked to prove their worth in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Finn Balor has been missing for weeks. The former NXT champion was brutalized by Karrion Kross, losing his gold in a dominant main event performance. The Prince has recovered and now had a chance to address his loss.

After both teams stacked their claim to the No. 1 contendership, Grizzled Young Veterans challenge Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. In a rematch from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, this was sure to be a special and physical match-up.

NXT has always been built on the promise of fresh talent stepping up to the plate, and this show especially had it all. Highlighted by multiple young stars, this was a packed card with tons of potential.