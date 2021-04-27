Cowboys' Stephen Jones 'Couldn't Be Happier' with Dak Prescott's Injury Rehab

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday he "couldn't be happier" with the recovery of quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October.

"He's making a tremendous amount of progress," Jones told reporters. "We expect him to be 110 percent."

The comments don't come as a surprise after the Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March. The front office wouldn't have made that type of long-term financial commitment without confidence in the health of his ankle.

The 27-year-old also eased concerns during the press conference discussing his new deal last month.

"I'm healthy," he told reporters. "... I'm healthy. As I said, I control what I can control. I followed the doctor's order the whole time, put in my own work ethic to it and, as you said, you saw me walking out here, I've been on that field back there. I'm healthy, I'm getting close, but I'll be ready when it matters."

Prescott was off to a strong start in 2020 with 12 total touchdowns (nine passing and three rushing) in five appearances before the ankle injury.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is tied for sixth among active quarterbacks in career passer rating (97.3) and has also tallied 24 rushing touchdowns in 69 appearances across five seasons.

Dallas figures to play it safe with Prescott during the offseason and throughout the preseason to make sure he avoids any setbacks in the final stages of his recovery.

All signs point toward him leading the offense when the Cowboys play Week 1 of the 2021 season, and his return will significantly raise expectations for a team that finished 6-10 last year.