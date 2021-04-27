    Russell Wilson Influenced Urban Meyer's Decision to Hire Jags OC Darrell Bevell

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021
    Alerted 43m ago in the B/R App

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on the sideline during a timeout in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The Buccaneers won 14-5. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Russell Wilson is still helping out his former offensive coordinator. 

    According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, Wilson "had a huge impact on Urban Meyer's decision to hire" Darrell Bevell for the role of offensive coordinator in Jacksonville after Wilson "told Meyer about Bevell's ability to get him ready to perform at a high level very quickly his rookie season."

    Wilson hit the ground running during his first season in 2012, throwing for 3,118 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 64.1 percent of his passes. The third-round pick went 11-5 as the starter, leading Seattle to the postseason. The Wisconsin product also rushed for 489 yards and four scores.

    Expecting Trevor Lawrence—the Jaguars' presumptive No. 1 pick—to replicate that level of success so quickly in his career is perhaps unrealistic. But Wilson, who spent six seasons with Bevell in Seattle, thought highly enough of his former offensive coordinator to recommend him to Meyer. 

