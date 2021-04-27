    Report: Ereck Flowers Traded to WFT from Dolphins in Swap of Draft Picks

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021
    Miami Dolphins offensive guard Ereck Flowers (75) plays against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins are reportedly finalizing a trade Tuesday to send offensive lineman Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team as part of a deal that includes a "swap of late-round picks" in the 2021 NFL draft, which begins Thursday night.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported details of the deal:

    Flowers previously played for Washington in 2019.

    The 27-year-old University of Miami product was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft by the New York Giants. He spent three-plus seasons with the G-Men before shorter stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington and the Dolphins.

    While Flowers hasn't lived up to the expectations of a top-10 selection, he's developed into a solid starter with the versatility to play either tackle or guard.

    The Miami native started all 16 games as a guard for Washington during his 2019 stint. He received a mediocre 65.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his 14 appearances with Miami last year.

    He's also emerged as a key leadership voice in the locker room and on the field in recent seasons.

    "It's just my way of enjoying being out there," Flowers said in October. "When I got to the NFL, I didn't always enjoy it. It was more of a job. So I wanted to get back to how much fun I had in college and in high school. I also don't want anybody to feel like they're out there alone, so it's my way of supporting my teammates and getting into the game."

    Flowers is under contract through 2022 as part of a three-year, $30 million deal. It includes a $9 million cap hit for the 2021 season.

    He'll likely have the inside track on starting at left guard for Washington, though the team's depth up front could lead to some shuffling before the campaign gets underway in September.

