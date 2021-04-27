Randy Orton-Riddle Rumors; Young Bucks Troll WWE Trash Bags; Allin Hypes Sting

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Orton Reportedly Pushed for Program with Riddle

Randy Orton and Riddle formed a tag team known as RK-Bro on Monday night's episode of Raw, and they enjoyed a successful debut with a win over Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), original plans coming out of WrestleMania 37 called for Riddle to continue his feud with Sheamus over the United States Championship and for Orton to feud with Braun Strowman.

Instead, Sheamus is seemingly involved in a rivalry with Humberto Carrillo, while Strowman beat Drew McIntyre on Raw to earn his way into the WWE Championship match between McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

The decision to pair Orton and Riddle reportedly came about because The Viper was "in favor" of working with The Original Bro.

On last week's Raw, Orton and Riddle faced each other, and Riddle came away with the victory, marking one of the biggest wins of his career.

Fightful Select (h/t Middleton) reported that Orton suffered a "deep bruise" to his shoulder during that match amid speculation of an injury, but it wasn't enough to keep him out of action this week.

Orton congratulated Riddle this week during a backstage segment and expressed interest in teaming with him. The announcers played up the possibility of Orton turning on Riddle, but they worked well together and won the match.

For now, it looks like Orton and Riddle will continue teaming, and perhaps they will even earn a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos, but one can only assume that the endgame is for Orton and Riddle to split off and have a blow-off match against each other at a pay-per-view down the line.

Young Bucks Poke Fun at WWE Trash Bag Incident

The Young Bucks often crack jokes at the expense of WWE, so it came as little surprise when they made mention of the company's trash bag controversy on this week's episode of Being The Elite.

At the 14:25 mark of the episode, Nick and Matt Jackson handed Brandon Cutler a plastic bag containing his belongings since Cutler is set to miss some time due to injury:

The segment was a direct shot at WWE's actions following the release of several Superstars on April 15.

Mickie James, who was among the released wrestlers, tweeted a photo of a trash bag WWE mailed to her as a means of sending back some of her belongings. James clearly took issue with the optics of the situation:

After James' tweet went viral, WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted their apologies and noted that the person responsible had been fired:

WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri later reported that longtime WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was the one who was fired over the incident.

James later released a statement in which she called the incident "tone deaf," although she placed no blame on the McMahon family:

Subsequently, Maria Kanellis said the same thing happened to her last year, and Gail Kim suggested that it was a longstanding practice in WWE.

The Young Bucks and AEW tend to target wrestling fans who are fed up with WWE or aren't WWE fans in the first place, and by poking fun at something that netted WWE some bad PR, The Bucks undoubtedly appealed to that fanbase.

A big reason for The Young Bucks' popularity has been their willingness to fire shots at the biggest wrestling company in the world, and even as AEW continues to grow, they clearly aren't changing their ways.

Allin Praises Sting

TNT champion Darby Allin has worked closely with Sting on AEW programming in recent months, and it is clear that Allin has a great deal of respect for the veteran.

Appearing on Drinks with Johnny (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Allin discussed the street fight he had at Revolution in March, which saw him and The Icon beat Team Taz members Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

Allin described being hesitant over a certain part of the match only for Sting to pull it off to perfection:

"The only thing that stopped me was when I had to throw the bat down to Sting. I was like, 'Alright, I'm going to throw this down.'—[AEW President] Tony Khan put it best—'You know how the laws of physics work, right? The bat is going to come down and we don't know if it's going to break Sting's face or not.'

"It was the first time in the whole shoot I started thinking like, 'What if I do break Sting's face and he can't finish this match?' He is the one who was like, 'I'm catching that bat.' It was a perfect catch, first try, and he beat the f--k out of everyone. I was on cloud nine."

Sting made his surprise debut for AEW back in December, and he has been a big part of the weekly show ever since.

The 62-year-old legend only has one match to his credit thus far, but he has constantly been working with and around Allin, and he has played a big role in Allin retaining the TNT title on multiple occasions.

Having Allin work side-by-side with Sting is a big vote of confidence in his ability and a sign that AEW has huge things planned for him in the future.

