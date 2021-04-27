WWE Raw TV Ratings Decrease Despite Charlotte's Return, McIntyre vs. Strowman

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Ratings declined for Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, headlined by a main event match between Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.774 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was down from last week's 1.907 million.

Raw opened with Strowman facing Mace and T-Bar in a handicap match, which ended in disqualification, resulting in McIntyre running down to make the save. Mace and T-Bar then beat McIntyre and Strowman by count-out.

Braun attacked McIntyre after the match out of anger. That set the stage for the McIntyre vs. Strowman main event.

After The Monster Among Men addressed WWE official Adam Pearce, it was agreed that Strowman would be added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash between McIntyre and Bobby Lashley if he could beat McIntyre on Raw.

The bout featured no shortage of interference, with Lashley and MVP both trying to prevent Strowman from winning and making the WrestleMania Backlash match a Triple Threat.

Ultimately, Mace and T-Bar showed up and distracted McIntyre enough to allow Strowman to hit him with a running powerslam for the win.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Raw also saw Charlotte Flair return one week after being suspended and fined $100,000 for attacking a referee. Sonya Deville brought Flair back in and had her apologize to the ref, which she did in a seemingly backhanded way.

Later in the night, Flair beat Mandy Rose in a singles match after Deville booked Rose in the match as punishment for embarrassing Nia Jax.

Raw also saw New Day and Damian Priest beat The Miz, Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a six-man tag team match, Randy Orton and Riddle defeat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, and the team of Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler and Jax beat Asuka, Naomi and Lana in a six-woman tag team bout.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).