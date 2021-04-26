    Lashley, McIntyre, Strowman Set for WWE Title Match at WrestleMania Backlash

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Credit: WWE.com

    Braun Strowman fought his way into a WWE Championship opportunity at WrestleMania Backlash.

    The Monster Among Men defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of Raw on Monday night. As a result, he'll take part in a Triple Threat match against McIntyre and champion Bobby Lashley for the gold on May 16.

    Heading into WrestleMania 37, Strowman was relegated to the mid-card. His Steel Cage match against Shane McMahon was a far cry from the previous year, when he replaced Roman Reigns at the last minute and won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

    But WWE wasted little time shifting him into the title picture again. Strowman competed against McIntyre and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match on April 12 to decide who would challenge Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

    Whether he's victorious or not, Strowman appears to be headed on the way up after treading water for so long.

    Lashley, meanwhile, is now facing an even bigger task to remain the WWE champion. Overcoming McIntyre again in a singles bout was a difficult enough on its own. Now, he'll have to fend off two of the toughest stars on the Raw roster.

