    Shohei Ohtani 1st Pitcher Since Babe Ruth to Make Start While Leading MLB in HR

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021
    Alerted 32m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, runs down the baseline after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Babe Ruth is quite the company to keep when discussing major league record books, and that is the situation Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani found himself in when he started Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.

    Ohtani became the first pitcher to start a game on the mound while also leading the league in home runs since Ruth did so in 1921:

    The Angels hurler, who also plays designated hitter for his team in games he's not pitching, started Monday's slate with seven long balls.

    That was good enough to be included in an eight-way tie for first in the league alongside Nelson Cruz, Eduardo Escobar, J.D. Martinez, Nick Castellanos, Ryan McMahon, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr.

    Monday was just Ohtani's third game as a pitcher this season because of a blister, but he has still helped the Angels in the early going with his impressive offensive skills. That skill set was on full display Monday when he drove in two runs with a double and then scored to tie the game in the second inning.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      David Price Placed on 10-Day IL

      Dodgers place veteran lefty on IL with hamstring strain

      David Price Placed on 10-Day IL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      David Price Placed on 10-Day IL

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon rejoin Angels lineup as Shohei Ohtani makes history with two-way appearance

      Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon rejoin Angels lineup as Shohei Ohtani makes history with two-way appearance
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon rejoin Angels lineup as Shohei Ohtani makes history with two-way appearance

      Matt Snyder
      via CBSSports.com

      Philly Calls Up Odubel Herrera

      Phillies OF set for first major league appearance since suspension after 2019 arrest for alleged domestic violence

      Philly Calls Up Odubel Herrera
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Philly Calls Up Odubel Herrera

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Trout returns to Angels’ lineup against Texas Rangers

      Mike Trout returns to Angels’ lineup against Texas Rangers
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Mike Trout returns to Angels’ lineup against Texas Rangers

      J.P. Hoornstra
      via Daily News