Report: Memphis' Moussa Cisse, Former 5-Star C, Will Enter Transfer Portal

Moussa Cisse's time with the Memphis Tigers is reportedly over after just one season.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported on Monday that the big man entered the transfer portal following his freshman campaign on Penny Hardaway's team.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Cisse was a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player in the recruiting class of 2020.

He averaged 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field during his one season with the Tigers. Cisse was a key rotational player in the frontcourt even though he was far from a go-to option.

Cisse flashed his potential at times with double-doubles against SMU, Wichita State, Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas State, but consistency on the offensive end was something of an issue. He would disappear for extended stretches as a reliable offensive force, although he helped make up for that by contributing on the boards and protecting the rim.

He earned American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors in large part due to those efforts in areas outside of scoring.

Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal noted this development comes after Cisse announced he would enter the NBA draft without signing with an agent so he could keep his eligibility.

Munz also reported the big man is the fifth player from Memphis' team last season to enter the portal. Boogie Ellis (USC), D.J. Jeffries (Mississippi State), Damion Baugh (TCU) and Jordan Nesbitt (Saint Louis) have already chosen their destinations.

Cisse's departure leaves Malcolm Dandridge and incoming freshman Sam Onu as centers for the Tigers.