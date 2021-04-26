    Cardinals' Kyler Murray Drafted by Esports Team FaZe Clan

    Esports organization FaZe Clan "drafted" Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray as its newest member Monday.

    Murray spoke about the move with ESPN's Josh Weinfuss:

    "I know how big FaZe is as an organization, how kids look up to FaZe, they want to be a part of FaZe. I've played video games my whole life, so I was already familiar with FaZe, I knew how big FaZe was. And for [a friend who connected Murray to FaZe] to come back and say, 'Yo, like, they're really interested and want you to be part of the family,' that was kind of shocker to me."

    According to Weinfuss, Murray didn't receive any direct compensation from becoming a member of FaZe, but he is "in the process of investing in FaZe, which will make him an equity shareholder in the organization."

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons entered into a similar partnership with FaZe Clan last August, with Bronny James and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray among the others involved with the organization.

    Murray is one of the NFL's rising stars. The 23-year-old reached his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after throwing for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns while running for 819 yards and 11 scores.

