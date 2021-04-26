Aaron Rodgers Will Be Packers' QB 'For the Foreseeable Future,' Says GM

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reaffirmed the franchise's commitment to Aaron Rodgers on Monday.

"He’s our quarterback for the foreseeable future," Gutekunst told reporters.



He added the team is "working through" things with Rodgers regarding a new contract. The 2020 MVP is signed for three more years.

Rodgers' long-term future in Green Bay became a question the moment that the Packers traded up to select Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Perhaps playing with a chip on his shoulder, the the 37-year-old proceeded to throw for 4,299 yards and a league-best 48 touchdowns as the team won 13 games.

That probably did little to fundamentally change the situation, though. Rodgers acknowledged in an interview with ESPN's Kenny Mayne that while he wants to remain with the Packers for his entire career, the final decision is largely out of his hands.

If the New England Patriots could let Tom Brady walk out the door, then nobody should be surprised if Green Bay lets Rodgers' contract expire or trades him before that happens.

Gutekunst's comments Monday aren't especially revelatory, either. A general manager isn't going to go out and publicly cast doubt about a reigning MVP who's under contract through 2023.

Jimmy Garoppolo is a perfect example of how a front office will remain diplomatic with a starting quarterback until the rubber meets the road.

After the San Francisco 49ers moved up to the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke to a source from the team who said Garoppolo was "here to stay" and "our guy this year."

That was hard to believe at the time since the Niners were seemingly getting into position to select their new franchise quarterback. And now with the draft only days away, head coach Kyle Shanahan struck a far different tone about Garoppolo on Monday.

That isn't to say Rodgers could be on a different team when the 2021 season kicks off. But what Gutekunst considers to be the "foreseeable future" may differ from how long others believe Rodgers should stick around in Green Bay.