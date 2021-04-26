    Video: Neymar's 'Fortnite' Skin Revealed in Official Trailer

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    PSG's Neymar smiles during the Champions League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
    Francois Mori/Associated Press

    Neymar is officially in Fortnite.

    The Brazilian men's national team and PSG superstar has his own skin in the game. Epic Games revealed Monday it will be offered exclusively via the battle pass:

    Neymar is the only athlete with a playable skin in the game, though Fortnite has also featured emotes and dances that honored famous athletes. Epic Games announced Monday that Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson will see his touchdown celebration dance "The Griddy" added as an emote.

    But if you want to drop into Fortnite as an athlete, Neymar is the pick.

