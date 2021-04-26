    Kanye West's Grammy-Worn Nike Air Yeezy 1s Sell for Record-Breaking $1.8M

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Evan Agostini/Associated Press

    It's one thing to buy game-worn shoes, but Grammy-worn sneakers are on another level. 

    According to TMZ, rapper Kanye West sold a pair of prototype Nike Air Yeezy 1s he wore at the 2008 Grammy Awards when he performed "Stronger" and "Hey Mama."

    The shoes sold for $1.8 million, which shattered the record for the most ever spent on a pair of sneakers. The previous high came last year when a pair of 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan himself sold for $615,000.

    Sneaker investment marketplace RARES purchased Kanye's shoes, which means they might be flipped in a future sale.

    Considering the unique look featuring a pink medallion lace lock in the shape of a "Y", there could be further interest in the noteworthy footwear.

