Kanye West's Grammy-Worn Nike Air Yeezy 1s Sell for Record-Breaking $1.8M

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

It's one thing to buy game-worn shoes, but Grammy-worn sneakers are on another level.

According to TMZ, rapper Kanye West sold a pair of prototype Nike Air Yeezy 1s he wore at the 2008 Grammy Awards when he performed "Stronger" and "Hey Mama."

The shoes sold for $1.8 million, which shattered the record for the most ever spent on a pair of sneakers. The previous high came last year when a pair of 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan himself sold for $615,000.

Sneaker investment marketplace RARES purchased Kanye's shoes, which means they might be flipped in a future sale.

Considering the unique look featuring a pink medallion lace lock in the shape of a "Y", there could be further interest in the noteworthy footwear.