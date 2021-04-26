WWE Concussion, Brain Damage Lawsuit Won't Be Heard by Supreme Court

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it will not hear a lawsuit filed by former WWE wrestlers who said the promotion knowingly hid its knowledge about the long-term ramifications of concussions.

The Supreme Court did not issue its reasoning behind refusing to hear the case. Lower courts had already dismissed the lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs could not reasonably prove WWE knew concussions could lead to long-term brain damage.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

