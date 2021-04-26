    WWE Concussion, Brain Damage Lawsuit Won't Be Heard by Supreme Court

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    Vince McMahon, husband of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Linda McMahon, speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event in Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010. Former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO McMahon is battling Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Attorney General, for the senate seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Chris Dodd. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Jessica Hill/Associated Press

    The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it will not hear a lawsuit filed by former WWE wrestlers who said the promotion knowingly hid its knowledge about the long-term ramifications of concussions.

    The Supreme Court did not issue its reasoning behind refusing to hear the case. Lower courts had already dismissed the lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs could not reasonably prove WWE knew concussions could lead to long-term brain damage.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

