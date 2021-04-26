Big Cass Debuts in Impact; Cena Praises Miz; Sin Cara Shoots on Vince McMahon

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Big Cass Makes Impact Debut

Big Cass, now known as W. Morrissey, made his Impact Wrestling debut at Sunday's Rebellion pay-per-view. Morrissey took the place of an injured Eric Young in his Violent by Design faction's matchup against Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm and Willie Mack.

Young had to bow out of the event because of a torn ACL.

It's unclear if Morrissey signed a contract with Impact or if this is a one-off appearance. Morrissey previously made an appearance at an Impact live event in February but did not appear on television until two months later.

After being fired by WWE in 2018 amid personal issues, Morrissey made occasional appearances on the independent scene before going into rehab for substance abuse problems and depression.

Morrissey looked to be in excellent shape in the match, helping Violent by Design to victory. Hopefully this was the beginning of a turnaround story for the former tag team star.

Cena Praises Miz

Peacock debuted the WWE 24 episode about The Miz over the weekend, and the program earned the highest of compliments from John Cena:

The documentary includes an in-depth look at Miz's WrestleMania main event against Cena at WrestleMania 27. While the match is considered a crowning achievement in Miz's career, he said he doesn't remember much of what happened after suffering a concussion.

What's clear from the documentary is that the WWE locker room has done a complete 180-degree turn on Miz as his career has progressed. He came to the company as a reality TV star who earned his contract through another reality show. There was no cutting his teeth in the indies or any of the hardships that many of the other talents went through to make the WWE.

That naturally led to some resentment, both in the locker room and among fans, before Miz ultimately started breaking through with his commitment to the craft and hard work. Now he's one of the most respected veterans in the WWE locker room today and a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer when he retires.

Sin Cara Not a Fan of Vince McMahon's Treatment of Employees

Few have not heard much of Sin Cara since his release from WWE in 2019, but the luchador recently opened up on his time with the company in an interview with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes.

Sin Cara said he hardly had any communication with Vince McMahon after signing with WWE, in large part because he did not feel the boss was open in his interaction with employees. He said he wished McMahon would have reached out more, rather than forcing talent to wait outside his door:

"I never went to his office and knocked on the door. Never. I never waited outside his office trying to see if he'd talk to me. Why would I do that? You know, like I work for your company. If I work for your company and I'm putting my life on the line every time, I think we should have the time to be able to talk to our boss and communicate what we want and how we feel, and I don't think it was something that I was going to do—just wait there for two or three hours to see if he could talk to me."

Of course, given the sheer number of employees within WWE, it's hard to expect McMahon to individually meet with every wrestler on a regular basis to discuss their storylines. It's also fair to note that McMahon likely does meet with Superstars he feels are main event talent and leaves those on the midcards and lower to other executives.

This is a case when Sin Cara is probably fair in his feeling of being slighted, while it's also best to acknowledge it'd be unrealistic for McMahon to be as available as most wrestlers would like.