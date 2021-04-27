MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 1 Month

2 of 10

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

25. Minnesota Twins (7-14)



Previous Rank: 16



With a 2-11 record in their last 13 games entering the week, the Twins are now in a complete free-fall down the rankings after starting the year inside the top 10. The bullpen is a mess Aside from left-hander Taylor Rogers, and the offense hasn't been good enough to shoulder the load while they sort things out on the pitching staff.

24. Chicago Cubs (10-12)



Previous Rank: 27



The Cubs finally seemed to snap out of their early-season funk with a three-game sweep of the New York Mets that included a 16-run outburst Wednesday, and that bled over into the first game of their three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers with a 15-2 victory Friday. However, they dropped their next two, and they were shut out for the third time this season on Sunday. They'll need to show sustained improvement before making a significant climb.

23. New York Yankees (9-13)



Previous Rank: 26



The Yankees won three straight for the first time this year on their way to taking three of four from Cleveland over the weekend, but the same overarching concerns remain. Jordan Montgomery didn't make it out of the fifth inning in his start during that series, and Jameson Taillon was knocked around again Sunday. The offense is still sputtering along with four more games of three or fewer runs last week, bringing their season total to 13 such performances. The Cleveland series was a start, but there's a long way to go.

22. Atlanta Braves (10-12)



Previous Rank: 17



The Braves were shut out in both ends of a doubleheader Sunday, including a seven-inning no-hitter by Madison Bumgarner, and their second straight losing week drops them into the bottom third of the rankings. The only regular with an OPS+ over 100 aside from early MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. is Freddie Freeman, and his 110 OPS+ represents a significant drop-off from his career norm. The offense has to wake up.

21. Cleveland (10-11)



Previous Rank: 14



A 1-4 week, a sub-.500 record overall and an offense that ranks 29th in the majors in OPS (.654) and 25th in runs per game (3.8) is enough to wonder if the No. 21 spot is still too high for this Cleveland team. The pitching might be good enough to keep them relevant, but the lack of offense looks poised to torpedo any hopes of legitimate contention.