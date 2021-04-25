Magic's Devin Cannady Stretchered Off Floor vs. Pacers with Lower Leg Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady was stretchered off the floor in a scary scene during Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The undrafted rookie out of Princeton suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter.

Cannady appeared in seven games this season prior to Sunday's contest and is best known for his play in the G League when he was the G League playoffs MVP.

The 24-year-old averaged 4.9 points and 0.7 rebounds per game in the first seven games of his NBA career while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

Cannady has been in and out of the building for the Magic this season, as they signed him as a free agent on Nov. 27 but waived him on Dec. 19 after he appeared in two preseason games. He also signed a 10-day contract with the team on April 6, was released from that contract on April 13 and then signed a two-way deal with Orlando on April 16.

He surely impressed the Magic when he finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists as the G League Final MVP on March 11 while leading Lakeland to a victory over Delaware.

Orlando is just 18-41 this season.