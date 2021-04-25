Magic's Devin Cannady Stretchered Off Floor vs. Pacers with Lower Leg Injury

Magic's Devin Cannady Stretchered Off Floor vs. Pacers with Lower Leg InjuryApril 26, 2021
Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady was stretchered off the floor in a scary scene during Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
The undrafted rookie out of Princeton suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter.
Cannady appeared in seven games this season prior to Sunday's contest and is best known for his play in the G League when he was the G League playoffs MVP.
The 24-year-old averaged 4.9 points and 0.7 rebounds per game in the first seven games of his NBA career while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.
Cannady has been in and out of the building for the Magic this season, as they signed him as a free agent on Nov. 27 but waived him on Dec. 19 after he appeared in two preseason games. He also signed a 10-day contract with the team on April 6, was released from that contract on April 13 and then signed a two-way deal with Orlando on April 16.
He surely impressed the Magic when he finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists as the G League Final MVP on March 11 while leading Lakeland to a victory over Delaware.
Orlando is just 18-41 this season.
