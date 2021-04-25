Mike Davis, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion with Raiders, Dies at Age 65

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Former Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders safety Mike Davis has died at the age of 65.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis," the Raiders said in a statement Sunday.

The Raiders selected Davis with a second-round pick out of Colorado in the 1977 NFL draft, and he played his entire career with them except for his last season when he suited up for the San Diego Chargers in 1987.

Davis was perhaps best known for the "Red Right 88" interception that clinched the 1980 AFC Divisional playoff game for the Raiders against the Cleveland Browns before they won one of his two Super Bowls.

The Associated Press (via Seattle Times) described the play, noting the Raiders were nursing a 14-12 lead in the game's final minute with Cleveland driving inside the red zone.

Coach Sam Rutigliano called "Red Slot Right, Halfback Stay, 88" and told quarterback Brian Sipe to throw the ball away if necessary. Instead, he threw to the end zone, where Davis intercepted the pass and clinched the win.

In all, Davis appeared in 115 games and tallied 11 interceptions as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

"Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family," the Raiders said. "The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike's family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds."