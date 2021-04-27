Tyrese Haliburton Gave Kings Staffer His Visa Card to Buy Top Shot Pack for Him

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

NBA players aren't immune from the Top Shot craze that has become the obsession of memorabilia collectors.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton gave a team staff member his Visa card to purchase a Top Shot pack when a surprise release was about to drop.

"I called over one of the film guys and pulled out my Visa," Haliburton said. "And I asked him if he could finish the job for me while I went to film. We don't get any handouts; we're in line just like everyone else."

The Iowa State product said he was sitting in the 3,000s in the virtual queue waiting to get a pack "with more than 100,000 accounts in line behind him."

NBA Top Shot has become one of the fastest-growing digital collectibles on the market since launching in October.

Per CNBC's Jabari Young, as of Feb. 28, the non-fungible token trading cards have generated more than $230 million in sales.

Per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, LeBron James' dunk that paid homage to Kobe Bryant from a February 2020 game recently sold at auction for a Top Shot-record $387,600.



"Two things every NBA player loves is money and basketball," Haliburton told Windhorst. "So it all comes together in one, you know?"