    Tyrese Haliburton Gave Kings Staffer His Visa Card to Buy Top Shot Pack for Him

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    NBA players aren't immune from the Top Shot craze that has become the obsession of memorabilia collectors. 

    Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton gave a team staff member his Visa card to purchase a Top Shot pack when a surprise release was about to drop. 

    "I called over one of the film guys and pulled out my Visa," Haliburton said. "And I asked him if he could finish the job for me while I went to film. We don't get any handouts; we're in line just like everyone else."

    The Iowa State product said he was sitting in the 3,000s in the virtual queue waiting to get a pack "with more than 100,000 accounts in line behind him."

    NBA Top Shot has become one of the fastest-growing digital collectibles on the market since launching in October. 

    Per CNBC's Jabari Young, as of Feb. 28, the non-fungible token trading cards have generated more than $230 million in sales. 

    Per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, LeBron James' dunk that paid homage to Kobe Bryant from a February 2020 game recently sold at auction for a Top Shot-record $387,600. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Two things every NBA player loves is money and basketball," Haliburton told Windhorst. "So it all comes together in one, you know?"

    Related

      Kings’ Haliburton signs shoe deal with Nike

      Kings’ Haliburton signs shoe deal with Nike
      Sacramento Kings logo
      Sacramento Kings

      Kings’ Haliburton signs shoe deal with Nike

      Sactown Royalty
      via Sactown Royalty

      GSW to Release NFT Collection

      Warriors become first sports team to launch an NFT collection; proceeds will benefit team's charity

      GSW to Release NFT Collection
      NBA logo
      NBA

      GSW to Release NFT Collection

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Realistic Draft Targets for Each Team

      @Jonwass reveals three prospects for each NBA team 👀

      Realistic Draft Targets for Each Team
      Sacramento Kings logo
      Sacramento Kings

      Realistic Draft Targets for Each Team

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Which Superstar Has the Worst Support?

      @AndrewDBailey ranks the worst supporting casts for the NBA's superstars 📲

      Which Superstar Has the Worst Support?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Which Superstar Has the Worst Support?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report