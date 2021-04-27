Tyrese Haliburton Gave Kings Staffer His Visa Card to Buy Top Shot Pack for Him

Tyrese Haliburton Gave Kings Staffer His Visa Card to Buy Top Shot Pack for HimApril 27, 2021
NBA players aren't immune from the Top Shot craze that has become the obsession of memorabilia collectors.
Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton gave a team staff member his Visa card to purchase a Top Shot pack when a surprise release was about to drop.
"I called over one of the film guys and pulled out my Visa," Haliburton said. "And I asked him if he could finish the job for me while I went to film. We don't get any handouts; we're in line just like everyone else."
The Iowa State product said he was sitting in the 3,000s in the virtual queue waiting to get a pack "with more than 100,000 accounts in line behind him."
NBA Top Shot has become one of the fastest-growing digital collectibles on the market since launching in October.
Per CNBC's Jabari Young, as of Feb. 28, the non-fungible token trading cards have generated more than $230 million in sales.
Per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, LeBron James' dunk that paid homage to Kobe Bryant from a February 2020 game recently sold at auction for a Top Shot-record $387,600.
"Two things every NBA player loves is money and basketball," Haliburton told Windhorst. "So it all comes together in one, you know?"
Kings’ Haliburton signs shoe deal with Nike