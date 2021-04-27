2021 NBA Free Agency: Predictions for Top Stars Expected to Hit the Market

1 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Status: Unrestricted

After 12 seasons, the Memphis Grizzlies traded Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz in June 2019, and the change of scenery has served him well.

This season, Conley earned his first All-Star nod, and he's averaging 16.3 points and six assists on a team with the best record in the NBA.

In February, the 33-year-old talked about his upcoming free-agent bid, but he seems happy in Utah, per Tony Jones of The Athletic:

"Utah's got me. I was talking about this to my wife recently. We love it here. I don't think I can go anywhere else that plays the way we play. We'll see this offseason, because when that time comes there will definitely be a lot of chatter. But, from where I sit right now, this team is so unique, in the way we play. And everyone has bought into what we want to do on both ends of the floor."

As of Tuesday, the Jazz rank fourth in offensive rating (117.4) and second in defensive rating (108.1), which underscores Conley's statement about his teammates buying into the system.

Despite a rough first year with the Jazz, averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists on 40.9 percent shooting from the floor, Conley found his groove on a squad that's built to compete in the Western Conference.

Barring a lucrative offer from another contender, Conley will re-sign with the Jazz as the club continues to contend for a title.

Prediction: Conley signs a two-year extension with the Jazz