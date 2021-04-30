    Teven Jenkins Drafted by Bears: Chicago's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

    Blake Schuster
April 30, 2021

    FILE - Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater Okla., in this Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, file photo. Jenkins is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Teven Jenkins has officially reached the NFL

    The Chicago Bears selected the offensive tackle out of Oklahoma State with the No. 39 overall pick on Friday after moving up 13 spots in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. ESPN's Adam Schefter laid out the trade details:

    Jenkins was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2020 after helping the Cowboys to the Cheez-It Bowl where OSU picked up a 37-34 victory over the Miami Hurricanes. Standing 6'6", 320 pounds, he developed from a three-star prospect into a likely NFL starter. 

    The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked the 23-year-old as the No. 12 prospect in the draft with a rating of 8.5 out of 10 as an immediate-impact NFL starter.

    NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein agreed with the first-round projection and compared Jenkins to Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney:

    "NFL-ready frame with broad chest and thick lower half. Jenkins not only plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength, he combines it with a desired level of body control and athleticism to create a consistent, toolsy talent. His instincts and processing serve him well in quickly sifting through moving pieces. He can be an intolerant run blocker, looking to finish and bury his opponent once he gets his block locked and centered. Jenkins has good tackle tape, but his short arms and average range in pass sets could be something to keep an eye on. Whether it is at tackle or guard, Jenkins has the talent to become an early starter and a successful pro."

       

    Here's a look at how the Bears' offensive depth chart shakes out with Jenkins in the mix.

        

    Bears' Offensive Depth Chart

    QB: Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles

    RB: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen

    WR 1: Allen Robinson

    WR 2: Darnell Mooney

    WR 3: Anthony Miller, Javon Wims

    TE: Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet

    LT: Charles Leno Jr., Badara Traore

    LG: James Daniels, Arlington Hambright

    C: Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher

    RG: Germain Ifedi, Alex Bars

    RT: *Teven Jenkins, Elijah Wilkinson

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

            

    After declining to pick up the option on Bobby Massie's contract, the Bears had a need for offensive tackle depth. Now, they have a future stalwart up front. 

    The Bears have been aggressive in this year's draft, trading up nine spots in the first round to take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields 11th overall. Now, they've moved up 13 picks in the second round to take Jenkins, who the Bears hope will protect Fields for years to come.

    Chicago believes it's capable of making a run in the NFC North this season. If Jenkins is going to be a part of it, he'll have to quickly prove he can handle playing in head coach Matt Nagy's offense. 

