Luka Doncic, Mavericks Beat Lakers; Anthony Davis Scores 17 in 28 Minutes

The Dallas Mavericks finished off a two-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 108-93 victory Saturday, clinching the season series 2-1 and creating a bit more separation between the Portland Trail Blazers for the all-important No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Only the top six teams in the East and West will earn an automatic berth in the first round of the postseason while the Nos. 7-10 seeds compete in a play-in tournament.

Lakers star Anthony Davis remained on a 25-minute restriction in his second game back from nearly two months off while recovering from calf and Achilles injuries. That didn't stop him from pouring in 17 as he continues to work himself back into game shape, but the defeat extended a three-game losing streak for Los Angeles.

Notable Performers

Dennis Schroder, PG, Los Angeles Lakers: 16 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds

Ben McLemore, SG, Los Angeles Lakers: 20 points, 2 rebounds, 6 three-pointers

Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks: 18 points, 13 assists, 8 rebounds

Dwight Powell, C, Dallas Mavericks: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assists

What's Next?

The Lakers' road trip continues with a Monday night matchup at the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET, followed by a game against the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Mavs meanwhile, head out on a three-game road trip beginning Monday in Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET on NBATV.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

