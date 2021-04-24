    Florentino Perez: Super League Clubs Signed 'Binding Contracts' and Can't Leave

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this June 13, 2019 file photo, Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez gives a speech at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. The Super League's founding chairman Florentino Perez on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 says the competition is being created to save soccer for everyone and not to make the rich clubs richer. The Real Madrid president says it's
    Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

    Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Saturday the founding clubs of the European Super League signed binding contracts that keep them linked to the project despite public statements declaring their intention to leave.

    Perez told AS' Joaquin Maroto he's confident the ESL or a similar idea will come to fruition soon despite the intense backlash from fans.

    "I'm not going to take my time to explain what a binding contract is here. But the fact is, the clubs can't leave," he said. "Some, because of the pressure, have had to say they'll leave. But this project, or something very similar, will happen, and I hope it's in the near future."

    The Super League announced Tuesday it suspended operations after five of the 12 founding members stated their intention to withdraw from the proposed 20-team tournament.

    Plans called for 15 permanent members—six Premier League, three La Liga and three Serie A clubs eventually joined by three other high-profile sides—and five spots available via qualification.

    Although the idea was pitched as a way to infuse money into European football amid extreme financial concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, supporters lambasted the greed of the owners of the clubs that signed on to the project.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Premier League side Liverpool was among those to drop out, and owner John Henry released a statement apologizing for the "disruption" the owners caused for announcing the tournament without more input:

    While the hasty exit by several clubs made it appear the Super League was dead on arrival, Perez said that type of plan is necessary or many teams won't survive for much longer financially.

    "Not long at all, and what's more, the teams will have to sell their best players and it'll be less and less interesting," he told Maroto. "The pandemic is not just what we've suffered so far, but the economic effects it will cause."

    He added the new league must be created and implemented "as soon as possible."

    "We need to do it before it's too late," Perez said. "We can't endure four years, because if things carry on like this... I'll tell you the report from KPMG, for all the clubs, is devastating for football."

    UEFA—which threatened players whose clubs took part in the ESL would be banned from FIFA international competitions, including the World Cup—introduced a new Champions League format that would increase the guaranteed number of matches for clubs from six to 10, but it's also faced criticism.

    Perez warned that one way or another the clubs "need to find solutions" for the financial issues brought on by the pandemic in order to avoid a bleak future.

    Related

      Perez: Signing Stars? Bigger Worry Will Be Keeping Best Players

      Perez: Signing Stars? Bigger Worry Will Be Keeping Best Players
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Perez: Signing Stars? Bigger Worry Will Be Keeping Best Players

      Matt_Wiltse
      via Managing Madrid

      Super League: 7 Reforms to Prevent Future Breakaways

      ESL is not a beast that has been slain by the sword of English football supporters

      Super League: 7 Reforms to Prevent Future Breakaways
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Super League: 7 Reforms to Prevent Future Breakaways

      Mark White
      via fourfourtwo.com

      Klopp: Liverpool Don't Deserve Champions League

      Klopp: Liverpool Don't Deserve Champions League
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Klopp: Liverpool Don't Deserve Champions League

      90min.com
      via 90min.com

      Klopp: Pundits Need to Calm Down on Super League

      'No one wanted it [the ESL] but the people who made the decisions know they made a mistake'

      Klopp: Pundits Need to Calm Down on Super League
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Klopp: Pundits Need to Calm Down on Super League

      Matthew Briggs
      via TEAMtalk