Snoop Dogg Says WWE 'Felt Some Kind of Way' About AEW Appearance

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Rap legend Snoop Dogg said Friday that WWE wasn't happy that he made a guest appearance on the Jan. 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), Snoop said: "[WWE] felt some type of way."

Snoop explained that his AEW appearance was a result of working on TBS' Go-Big Show with Cody Rhodes. Snoop called the appearance a "promotional vehicle" since Dynamite airs on another station under the Turner umbrella in TNT.

During his cameo on Dynamite, Snoop hit a hilariously bad frog splash on Serpentico with help from Cody and Matt Sydal, which made for a viral moment on the internet.

Snoop was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 because of the appearances he has made for the company over the years, and he is the cousin of top WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Despite WWE apparently being unhappy with him, Snoop said they reached back out to him shortly thereafter: "Hey, you funning with them? We got to push pause on your ass for a minute. So, I stayed cool. They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they go, 'Hey man, we got this video game and we need you.'"

Snoop didn't elaborate, but it seems likely that he will have some kind of role in the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game, which was advertised during WrestleMania 37.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

Since Snoop has so much star power and name recognition, he tends to be a major asset to any entity that utilizes him.

That was the case for AEW, and it will likely continue to be the case for WWE provided it has gotten over his Dynamite foray.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).