Mickie James Comments on WWE Firing Employee for Sending Her Items in Trash Bag

Mickie James released a statement Friday night regarding WWE sending her some belongings in a trash bag following her release from the company.

James' statement read as follows:

The 41-year-old James was one of several Superstars released by WWE on April 15, and she made headlines Thursday when she tweeted a photo of a large garbage bag inside a box that she said was sent to her by WWE:

Backlash against WWE was immediate online because of the perception that sending James her items in a trash bag was symbolic of how the company viewed her.

In response, both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon apologized to James and said that the employee responsible had been fired by the company:

WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri was the first to report that longtime WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was the one who was fired over the incident.

Carrano was known to many wrestling fans for his regular appearances on the E! reality television series Total Divas.

In her statement, James said she placed no blame on the McMahon family for what happened and noted that she believed they had no idea released female Superstars have been receiving their belongings in trash bags for quite some time.

James also wrote in her statement that while she didn't want anyone to lose their job, she wanted to prevent any women from experiencing something similar in the future, and she likely accomplished that goal.

Mickie is one of the most accomplished female Superstars in WWE history with five Women's Championship reigns and one Divas Championship reign to her credit.

Her tenure with the company ended in an unfortunate manner, but given her resume and experience, she figures to land on her feet quickly with another company if she so chooses.

