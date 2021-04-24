LSU Plans to Ban Derrius Guice Indefinitely, Remove His Name from Record Books

John Raoux/Associated Press

LSU is reportedly in the process of banning former Tigers running back Derrius Guice from the program indefinitely and removing his name from the school's record books.

ESPN's Heather Dinich reported Friday the decision comes after Guice, who played at LSU from 2015 through 2017, was accused of sexual assault by two women in 2016, while a third woman alleged he took a partially nude photo of her without consent and shared it with his football teammates.

The school also plans to part ways with its law firm, Taylor Porter, as part of the widespread changes stemming from a review of its allegations against its athletic department released last month, per Dinich.

Guice, 23, was arrested in August on domestic violence charges stemming from a separate incident. He was subsequently released by the NFL's Washington Football Team.

Two weeks later, the two women came forward with rape allegations against Guice from his time at LSU.

Kenny Jacoby and Nancy Armour of USA Today reported the women had previously reported the alleged sexual assaults to members of the LSU athletic department, including at least two coaches and an administrator, along with a school nurse, but the "school does not appear to have investigated."

Guice's attorney, Peter Greenspun, released a statement to USA Today about the allegations in August:

"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU. To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.

"Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact."

The felony charge brought against Guice for the August incident was dropped in January, but he still faces a trial on four misdemeanor charges related to a series of alleged domestic assaults.

Along with the decisions related to Guice and the Taylor Porter law firm, LSU is also planning "additional discipline on several of its staff members," per Dinich.

Guice has remained an NFL free agent since his release by Washington last year.