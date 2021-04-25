Quick Takes on Daniel Bryan's WWE Future, AEW Ratings, Omega vs. Swann and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Daniel Bryan has been a hot topic of conversation among wrestling fans this week, and the ending of Friday's SmackDown put his immediate WWE future in even more doubt.

Per Jeremy Lambert of Fightful, the five-time WWE world champion recently expressed interest in transitioning into a part-time role and wrestling elsewhere in addition to WWE. That led to speculation that he could be on his way out once his contract expires later this year. And with his SmackDown career on the line against Roman Reigns on Friday, it will be interesting to see what the next few months will have in store for him.

WWE losing Bryan to All Elite Wrestling would be huge, and at this point in AEW's growth, anything is possible. The burgeoning promotion has brought in several notable names over the past two years and is starting to see more and more success, with Dynamite ratings as high as they have ever been.

AEW seems to be doing everything right with its weekly Wednesday night show to keep the momentum rolling. The only thing it could be doing better is emphasizing its relationship with Impact more and making matches such as Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann feel like a bigger deal.

This week's Quick Takes will tackle AEW's recent ratings spike, where Bryan will end up, whether Finn Balor and Io Shirai are main roster-bound and more. AEW's lack of fanfare for Omega vs. Swann and the repackaging of T-Bar and Mace will also be discussed.