Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan Set for Universal Title Match on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE universal title against Daniel Bryan on next week's SmackDown, but a belt isn't the only thing on the line.

If Bryan loses, he'll be banished from SmackDown.

The closing segment of Friday night's edition of SmackDown began with Cesaro issuing a challenge to Roman Reigns for his universal title. Reigns came down to the ring and told Cesaro that he was beneath him and unworthy of challenging the champion.

Reigns then turned his attention to Bryan, who was in the ring with Cesaro. He then offered Bryan a shot at his belt but only on the condition that he would leave the blue brand if he lost.

Reigns and Bryan have seen each other in the ring numerous times of late, with the champion notably beating the challenger and Edge in a Triple Threat match during WrestleMania 37's main event Sunday, April 11. Reigns also retained his title in singles matches against Bryan at Elimination Chamber and Fastlane.

He's been the universal champion since August after beating Braun Strowman and The Fiend at Payback. Reigns has defended the title nine times since then.

Bryan is shooting for his sixth heavyweight belt in WWE and first universal title. He's held the World Heavyweight Championship once and the WWE Championship four times.

Next week's SmackDown will start at the usual time of 8 p.m. ET on Fox.