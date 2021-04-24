WWE SmackDown Fallout: High-Stakes Reigns vs. Bryan Match, Aleister Black Return

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania may be behind us, but WWE has continued many of the feuds that made up the pay-per-view in the weeks since it aired.

Edge may not be around, but Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan are still at each other's throats. Cesaro also wants a shot at the Universal Championship despite having to deal with an angry Seth Rollins who's looking to avenge his 'Mania loss.

After Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler on the previous week's SmackDown, their partners met Friday when Tamina took on Nia Jax. The real-life family members had a memorable exchange at 'Mania and were looking to recapture some of that magic.

Apollo Crews defended the Intercontinental Championship against Kevin Owens, but Commander Azeez ended up being the deciding factor in the outcome.

We also saw the SmackDown tag team division continue to rely on the same four teams that have been fighting for the titles for the past couple of months.

Let's take a look at the biggest moments from Friday's show and what they could mean for the future.