    Bianca Belair vs. Bayley WWE Title Match Announced for WrestleMania Backlash PPV

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 23, 2021

    WWE.com

    WWE Women's SmackDown champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash.

    Belair defeated ex-champion Sasha Banks in an epic title fight to cap the first night of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter rated the match four stars. 

    There's no rest for Belair, however, as she'll now take on a two-time SmackDown champion and one-time Raw champ in Bayley, who held the SmackDown belt before losing it to Banks. That title change occurred at Hell in a Cell last October.

    The upcoming pay-per-view will mark the first time Backlash has been branded with the WrestleMania name. The pay-per-view has historically been the first one following WrestleMania, but that has not always been the case over the years.

    It will be so this year, however, with the event slated to occur on Sunday, May 16. Peacock will be the streaming home in the United States, with the WWE Network carrying the event elsewhere.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      SmackDown Live Chat 💬

      We find out who's left to challenge The Head of the Table on the blue brand. Discuss in our WWE Community ⬇️

      SmackDown Live Chat 💬
      WWE logo
      WWE

      SmackDown Live Chat 💬

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      🤔 Bryan wanted to get out of WM 👀 Christian wanted to wrestle in WWE 👂 Rumors on Kalisto

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Jericho and the Greatest Debuts in Wrestling History

      Ranking Jericho and the Greatest Debuts in Wrestling History
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Ranking Jericho and the Greatest Debuts in Wrestling History

      Philip Lindsey
      via Bleacher Report

      HHH on Mickie James Incident

      Triple H tweets statement saying the person who was responsible for this 'inconsiderate action' has been fired

      HHH on Mickie James Incident
      WWE logo
      WWE

      HHH on Mickie James Incident

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report