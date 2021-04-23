Bianca Belair vs. Bayley WWE Title Match Announced for WrestleMania Backlash PPV

WWE.com

WWE Women's SmackDown champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Belair defeated ex-champion Sasha Banks in an epic title fight to cap the first night of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter rated the match four stars.

There's no rest for Belair, however, as she'll now take on a two-time SmackDown champion and one-time Raw champ in Bayley, who held the SmackDown belt before losing it to Banks. That title change occurred at Hell in a Cell last October.

The upcoming pay-per-view will mark the first time Backlash has been branded with the WrestleMania name. The pay-per-view has historically been the first one following WrestleMania, but that has not always been the case over the years.

It will be so this year, however, with the event slated to occur on Sunday, May 16. Peacock will be the streaming home in the United States, with the WWE Network carrying the event elsewhere.