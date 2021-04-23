    Rockets CEO Tad Brown Announces He's Resigning at End of 2021 Season

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 23, 2021
    Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown announced his resignation, effective at the end of the season, during a call with reporters Friday.

    Brown served as the Rockets CEO since 2006, earning a promotion for years after joining the club. His tenure saw the team land the 2013 All-Star Game and transform the Toyota Center into the first pro sports facility in Texas to receive LEED certification. 

    Brown becomes the latest high-profile departure from the Rockets organization this season, beginning with the resignation of general manager Daryl Morey in November followed by the subsequent trades of Russell Westbrook and James Harden to the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets, respectively. 

    It's unclear who the Rockets could target to replace Brown or what a timeline to find the team's next CEO looks like. 

    Before joining Houston, Brown helped found a streetball league and worked with NBC Sports and the NBA to grow the game. A graduate of Colgate who played four years of basketball in the Patriot League, Brown worked his way up from the sales, marketing and broadcasting department with the Rockets to overseeing the entire organization. 

    The rebuilding in Houston will now be guided by someone else. 

