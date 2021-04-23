WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from April 23

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With Cesaro refocused on Seth Rollins, who will step up to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship next?

It is the question the April 23 episode of SmackDown sought to answer.

Would The Head of the Table find a new contender worthy of his time and energy or would he wait again? And what of Cesaro and Rollins, whose rivalry escalated a week ago with The Architect's sneak attack on The Swiss Superman? What did their latest chapter include?

Throw in a title defense by new Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews and Friday's show promised to be an eventful one on the road to WrestleMania Backlash.

What went down, who emerged with momentum on their side and what did it mean for the top stars on the blue brand?

Find out with this recap.