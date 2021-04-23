Ranking Chris Jericho and the Greatest Debuts in Wrestling History

1 of 11

There have been countless introductory appearances from stars like The Undertaker and Paige that rightfully belong on any list of the greatest debut in wrestling history.

They both could make the top 10 along with these honorable mentions.

Deonna Purrazzo: Impact

After an uneventful run with WWE, Deonna Purrazzo made the move to Impact last year.

After her initial vignette in May, The Virtuosa immediately made a splash on the June 9 episode of the company's flagship show, using her trademark Fujiwara Armbar to ground Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace.

This created so much positive buzz for the former NXT prospect, and she rode that momentum to a title win a month later at Slammiversary.

Kenta: New Japan Dominion 2019

Kenta's disastrous trek to the United States as Hideo Itami was riddled with injuries and flat-out bad luck.

In 2019, The Japanese legend returned to his homeland to reintroduce the world to his hard-hitting style of wrestling. Surprisingly, the 40-year-old made his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling with the approval of his longtime friend, Katsuyori Shibata, and entered the G1 Climax.

This was a big deal because Kenta had made a name for himself with Pro Wrestling Noah, and Japanese wrestlers routinely remain loyal to the company they started with.

Although the former GHC heavyweight champion did well in his G1 Climax appearance, he became unpopular with the fans and ultimately joined the Bullet Club. The move was one of the hottest heel turns of the year.

Ronda Rousey: Royal Rumble 2018

Ronda Rousey shook up the world in 2018 when she made a surprise appearance after the first women's Royal Rumble match.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet received a raucous reaction as she pointed to the WrestleMania 35 sign wearing "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's leather jacket.

This moment set up one of the best rookie years in recent memory as the former MMA fighter went on to make her in-ring debut at The Showcase of the Immortals in April and headline the event as Raw women's champion a year later.

Brock Lesnar: Raw (March 18, 2002)

Speaking of crossover MMA stars, Brock Lesnar decimated Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley on the March 18, 2002 episode of Raw.

Billed as The Next Big Thing, he went on to become the King of the Ring winner a few months later and defeated The Rock for the undisputed title at SummerSlam. The youngest WWE champion has had an illustrious career since, accumulating world title reigns.

Finn Balor: NXT/WWE Draft 2016

Prince Devitt may be one of the most influential wrestlers of the last decade as the founder of Bullet Club. As such, his leap to the U.S. was bound to be successful.

In September 2014, Finn Balor joined NXT and teamed up with another big name from Japan, Hideo Itami, to create this dream team of stars from NJPW and Pro Wrestling Noah. The rest is history.

Balor became extremely popular as the NXT champion who guided the developmental brand into its formative era. Then, he had a second debut of sorts on the main roster as the fifth overall pick in the 2016 WWE draft.

On that night, the newest member of the Raw roster defeated Rusev, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four-Way and Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match to become the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

At SummerSlam, The Extraordinary Man bested Seth Rollins to win the newly established title.

The Nexus: Raw (June 7, 2010)

Last fall, a group of masked anarchists destroyed the Performance Center on the Aug. 7 episode of SmackDown. What would become Retribution essentially mimicked what The Nexus did so much better 10 years ago on the June 7 edition of Raw.

When the crop of prospects from the first season of NXT did it, it was shocking and new. Their debut made this new stable an unpredictable threat under the leadership of Wade Barrett.