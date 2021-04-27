    Lightning Clinch Playoff Berth with 7-4 Win vs. Blackhawks

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 28, 2021
    Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates his winning goal with Ryan McDonagh (27) and Alex Killorn during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
    Mike Carlson/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Lightning became the sixth NHL team to clinch a postseason berth, locking up their spot in the playoffs with a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

    The Stanley Cup champions are 33-14-2 and in third place in the Central Division after a realignment caused by the coronavirus pandemic grouped them with the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars.

    It's the fourth consecutive season the Bolts have secured a berth in the postseason, and they will be expected to make another deep run as long as they stay healthy. So far, though, that hasn't proved too straightforward.

    Steven Stamkos has been out since April 8 after being placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower body injury, while Nikita Kucherov isn't expected to return before the end of the regular season after hip surgery in December. And defenseman Jan Rutta missed about a month with a lower body injury in late March.

    The Lightning still have enough pieces to succeed in the postseason, but they will need them back if they are to have a legitimate shot to repeat in the Stanley Cup Final.

    The goal for the rest of the season will be to get everyone healthy and tinker with some last-minute line combinations before the playoffs open on May 11.

