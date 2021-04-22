    Kliff Kingsbury: Rams' Draft House an Excuse for Sean McVay to Take Shirt off

    Rob Goldberg
April 22, 2021

    Kliff Kingsbury thinks Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is just using his team's draft house to get some more shirtless time on camera. 

    "I really think it's just a ploy by McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks, sip some rose, take a dip in the ocean and make some draft picks," Kingsbury joked Thursday, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

    The Arizona Cardinals coach set the bar pretty high when it came to draft locations with his setup last season.

    As a response, the Rams rented a Malibu beach house as their upcoming draft headquarters:

    Considering Los Angeles doesn't draft in the first round this season, McVay will have plenty of time to relax in the pool or the ocean at least on Day 1 of the 2021 draft.

