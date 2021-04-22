    Sting Says Darby Allin-Jungle Boy, AEW Is 'The Best Wrestling I've Ever Seen'

    Mike Chiari
April 22, 2021

    Pro wrestling legend Sting paid a huge compliment to Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and AEW following Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. 

    Sting addressed the live audience at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, after the show went off the air on the heels of a TNT Championship main event between Allin and Jungle Boy:

    The Icon said: "This is the best wrestling I have ever seen, and I mean that. I've seen a lot of years of wrestling."

    Sting, 62, broke into pro wrestling in 1985 and went on to become one of the biggest and most recognizable stars in the business.

    The Stinger was a eight-time world champion in WCW before winning five world titles in TNA and then having a brief run in WWE that included a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

    Sting has seen and done it all in the world of pro wrestling, which is why his opinion carries such weight.

    The legendary wrestler has been working with Allin since making his AEW debut in December, and they even tagged together in a victory over Team Taz members Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution.

    On Wednesday, Allin beat Jungle Boy in a tightly contested match to retain the TNT Championship, but Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page did a run-in afterward, attacking Allin.

    Lance Archer emerged to make the save but got attacked as well, only for Sting to show up and chase off the heels.

    Sting has been a big part of AEW's weekly programming since his debut, but he has largely allowed the younger stars like Allin and Jungle Boy to shine, which is likely the key to AEW's long-term success and sustainability.

