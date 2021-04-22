Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Saudi Arabia and More

2 of 3

Charlotte Flair's suspension storyline is the result of The Queen taking time off to get some minor dental surgery done, and she will not miss a long period of time, per TalkSport's Alex McCarthy on Wednesday's Wrestling Daily.

Flair has already missed considerable amounts of time, dating back to her departure last summer. Her recent return has brought with it a three-way rivalry over the Raw Women's Championship with Asuka and new titleholder Rhea Ripley.

While things appear, on the surface, to be OK between Flair and WWE, longtime Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich is not convinced, telling Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman:

"Somebody that is a queen of wrestling, and you don't have her on the card? Yet you bring her in the next night at RAW? How the heck do you explain that creative process? She's good for RAW, but maybe we'll send a message that because you favor your Latino fiance, maybe it would send a message to the other people, "Hey, anybody steps out of line, we don't care if you're The Queen Charlotte or you are Andrade or whatever. We're going to take you out of the card.'



"It is tough when you're a couple and you work for the same boss because anything can happen, even if they don't want to admit it. You're going to pay the price. Her price, Charlotte, was to miss WrestleMania, and then the next day, it was like nothing happened. She kicked everybody's ass, and wow, this is very strange."

Savinovich was married to former WWE women's champion Wendi Richter and had expressed his concerns to WWE CEO Vince McMahon about the potential backlash if one member of the relationship gets on his bad side.

It remains to be seen what goes on with Flair, but the idea that she has been so prominently featured and is poised to win yet another women's title sooner rather than later suggests management still has big plans for her.

Whether she is OK with her employers and everything that has unfolded in recent months is the real question.