AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings Again with Jon Moxley, Christian Cage Featured

In the second week of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT airing on separate nights, Dynamite once again beat NXT in the ratings battle.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite averaged 1.104 million viewers on TNT. Meanwhile, NXT garnered 841,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast Tuesday on USA Network.

The main event of Dynamite was a TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Jungle Boy, which Allin won to retain. After the match, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page emerged to attack Allin, but they were run off by Lance Archer and Sting.

Another title match occurred earlier in the night with Hikaru Shida putting the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Tay Conti.

Conti pushed Shida to the limit, but the champ was able to win and retain. After the hard-fought bout, Britt Baker showed up on the stage and pointed to the rankings, which showed her as the new No. 1 contender to Shida.

Also on Dynamite, Christian Cage defeated Powerhouse Hobbs; The Pinnacle, The Inner Circle, The Elite and the team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston all took part in promo segments; and Adam "Hangman" Page beat Ricky Starks.

NXT focused heavily on Kyle O'Reilly on the heels of his win over Adam Cole in an unsanctioned match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. O'Reilly opened the show with a promo, only to be interrupted by Cameron Grimes.

That led to a match between O'Reilly and Grimes in the main event of the show, which O'Reilly managed to win.

Additionally, Sarray made her long-awaited in-ring debut for NXT, facing Zoey Stark in an entertaining match. Stark acquitted herself well, but Sarray prevailed as expected.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Franky Monet interrupted a promo segment involving Io Shirai, while Mercedes Martinez continued to call out NXT Women's champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Other moments of note included L.A. Knight beating Dexter Lumis because of accidental interference from Indi Hartwell, and Cruiserweight champion Kushida defeating Oney Lorcan in an open challenge, only for Legado del Fantasma to attack him, followed by MSK running out to make the save.

