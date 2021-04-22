NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Postseason Bracket, Predictions and More

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights have never missed out on the Stanley Cup playoffs in their history.

On Wednesday night, the Golden Knights became the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth this season after they extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Vegas has reached the postseason in each of its first four seasons of existence, and it's in first place in the West Division with 68 points.

If the Golden Knights want to win their first Stanley Cup, they will have to keep playing well against their West Division rivals. As part of the changes in the NHL this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the regular season and first two rounds of the playoffs comprise intradivisional games (East, North, Central or West).

There are still 15 postseason berths up for grabs, and some of those races could come down to the wire. Here's a look at the playoff bracket for each division, along with predictions for how each will end up.