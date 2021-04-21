Robin Lehner Clarifies Comments After Saying NHL Lied About COVID-19 Policies

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner went on Twitter to clarify comments he made earlier Wednesday when he claimed that the NHL had lied about its COVID-19 policies.

Lehner's initial quotes were in reference to the league reportedly saying that it would ease COVID-19 restrictions "if the league hit a certain threshold of vaccinations," per Justin Emerson of the Las Vegas Sun.

The Swede said the following, referencing his team's own inoculations: "We were approached and promised things for our league if we got vaccinated. When we did it, now they changed. They said it's not happening. I think that's wrong. That was a lie, a blatant lie."

Lehner issued more remarks about his feelings during a press conference with reporters, and he later gave this statement on Twitter.

"As I'm frustrated like a lot of people in the world right now everything didn't come out of today's press in the right way. Main point is that we need to start take the mental health important as well In this situation. It has a huge impact on everyone in society right now.

"To put competitive edge before well being of people lives is wrong. As I said people are struggling with many different things mentally and we need to consider that as well. Then being lied to makes it worse. I love hockey and the league has done a lot of good things.

"But this missed the mark. My bad to say it's like prison and I apologize but with mental health issues that is developing in the world it develops problems mentally. We will see exactly how this effects everything with time. I don't mean to offend anyone.

"I hope we can all work together to help people that suffers trough mental help from this going forward. I've heard how a lot of people are doing trough this as people talk to me about it."

Emerson summarized the restrictions placed on players this year amid the pandemic: "The NHL has instituted strict restrictions on players that require them to remain largely sequestered in their hotel rooms while on the road. While at home, they are advised not to go out unless necessary."

An NHL spokesperson also issued this statement following Lehner's comments, per Emerson:

The NHL began its 56-game regular season on Jan. 13. The Golden Knights, who lead the league with 66 points, have 11 regular-season games remaining through May 10. The NHL's point leaders haven't officially clinched playoffs yet, but a postseason berth is a mere formality. The Stanley Cup Final will be held in July, with the latest possible date for Game 7 being on the 15th.

Vegas is one of the top Stanley Cup contenders this year in part because of the 29-year-old Lehner, who is 11-1-2 with a 91.9 save percentage and 2.11 goals-against average in 14 games.