Bills' Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills come into the 2021 NFL draft with one of the most complete rosters in the NFL.

The Bills added Emmanuel Sanders to their wide receiver corps in free agency and held on to linebacker Matt Milano and offensive linemen Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano.

Those moves handed the Bills more flexibility heading into the draft. They can draft to fill needs in the first few rounds and then add depth across the board on Day 3.

Buffalo will likely target the pass-rush in the opening two rounds. It has plenty of depth there, but it needs to have more production from that spot on the field.

Sean McDermott's side could also use some depth in the defensive backfield and at tight end, which may be the lone weak spot on the offensive side of the ball after the Sanders signing.